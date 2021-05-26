Standring: The secret lives of trees

09:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Eustis Estate, 1424 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186. Spring is here and we are ready to kick off our wellness series at the Eustis Estate. . The tranquil landscape provides a perfect backdrop to experience mindfulness movement through walking meditation. Walking meditation allows us to get out of our heads and be more aware of our bodies and the space we are in. Following an introduction and discussion led by certified instructor Elaine Totten Davis, we’ll set out to explore this meditative movement for ourselves. Whether you’re a beginner or practice meditation regularly, all are welcome. Advanced registration is required. Please bring your own yoga mat and be sure to dress in comfortable clothing. Masks are required on the property until you reach your yoga mat and must be worn after the class ends. We will ensure that mats are appropriately spaced for social distancing. If you are feeling ill, please do not attend the class. Look for more wellness programming at the Eustis Estate throughout the summer. Please call 617-994-6600 for more information. $15 Historic New England members; $20 non-member. Classes offered in partnership with Elliott Physical Therapy of Milton.