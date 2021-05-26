Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County Lower Elevations SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL NATRONA COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Red Butte, or near Casper, moving northeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Casper, Evansville, Bar Nunn and Homa Hills around 245 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Edness K Wilkins State Park, Casper-Natrona County International Airport, Casper Events Center, Fort Caspar Campground, Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, Rotary Park, Casper Natural Gas Processing Plant, and Casper Mountain. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 176 and 200.