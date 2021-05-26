Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTY At 432 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Davenport, or 13 miles northeast of Delhi, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kortright, Stamford and Hobart. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH