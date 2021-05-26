Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

This Star-Studded Softball Team Includes HARDY, Chris Lane, Jordan Davis and More

By Jessica Nicholson
CMT
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past several years, numerous music newcomers to Nashville have spoken of their journeys from sports to music–some simply had a greater passion for singing and songwriting, while others turned to music after being sidelined by injuries. But many of today’s country hitmakers, the love of the game has stayed with them–so much so, that one Nashville softball team has a stacked lineup of country artists in its ranks.

www.cmt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Langston
Person
Chris Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#Game Music#Florida Georgia Game#Nashville Sports League#Iamchrislane#Florida Georgia Line#The Game#Coach Heart#Numerous Music Newcomers#Singing#Love#Nsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Family Relationshipscountry1025.com

Jordan Davis And Wife Expecting A Baby Boy

Jordan Davis and his wife have shared that they are expecting a baby boy soon but no arrival date has yet been shared. Jordan and his wife Kristen shared a photo of them with their daughter Eloise holding a sign that says “It’s a boy!” Davis wrote, “Add a few limbs to the family tree…add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine.”
Norfolk, VAtmpresale.com

Jordan Davis in Norfolk, VA – pre-sale password

We have the Jordan Davis pre-sale password! During this special presale you have got the chance to buy show tickets before the public. Now is the best time to get your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets today to go and see Jordan Davis in Norfolk!
MusicEffingham Radio

Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane Team Up On Summer Song

Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane have teamed up on a new song called “Tequila On A Boat” for Dustin's upcoming project. The song available now at all streaming platforms and digital retailers. Dustin said, “‘Tequila On A Boat’ is a song that points to the absolute perfect day during the...
Leo-cedarville, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Five local softball players named to North All-Star team

Five local softball players have been named to the 2021 ICGSA North All-Star Team: Cecilia Garrett of Bishop Dwenger, Simia Spahiev and Alissa Davis of Leo, Augusta Garr of Whitko and Mariah Hosted of Churubusco. All five players were also named to their ICGSA All-State teams. Other local 1A/2A All-State...
Coffee County, TNthunder1320.com

SOFTBALL: Ferrell and Davis named to TSCA All-State Team

Postseason awards and accolades continue to roll in for members of the 2021 Coffee County Central High School softball team. Junior Kiya Ferrell and sophomore Kaitlyn Davis have both been named to the Tennessee Softball Coaches Assocation (TSCA) All-State Team. Ferrell was the table setter for the Lady Raider offense...
Musicallaccess.com

Kane Brown Tops 'CMT Music Awards' With Two Wins; Carrie Underwood And John Legend Land Video Of The Year

KANE BROWN and KELSEA BALLERINI, the hosts of last night’s (6/9) ”CMT Music Awards,” were each also winners. BROWN won two awards, including Male Video of the Year for “Worship You.” He also shared Collaborative Video of the Year honors with CHRIS YOUNG for their hit duet, “Famous Friends.” BALLERINI won Performance of the Year alongside HALSEY for their staging of “The Other Girl” from last year’s “CMT Music Awards.”
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Chris Young

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. RCA Nashville's Chris Young will release his eighth studio album, "Famous Friends," on Friday, August 6th. The title track features labelmate Kane Brown, and is currently #3 and climbing on the Mediabase Country charts. With 14 tracks total, the project features collaborations with Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny, as well as background vocals from Sarah Buxton, Hillary Lindsey and Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney. Young solely produced the final track, "Tonight We're Dancing," and co-produced the remaining 13 tracks.
MusicPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Chris Young’s Next Album, ‘Famous Friends’, Is Coming This Summer

Chris Young's long-awaited eighth studio album is (finally) coming soon. Famous Friends is due out on Aug. 6. As even Young admits, he's been "teasing everybody for years" about his next album. Famous Friends follows October 2017's Losing Sleep, which means it's been nearly four years since his last record's release. That's a big change for Young, who, before than, put out albums consistently every couple of years; the longest break between albums came in between his self-titled debut, released in 2006, and his sophomore project, which arrived in 2009.
Musicallaccess.com

Brian Kelley

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line will release his solo debut album, "Sunshine State Of Mind," on Friday, June 25th, via Warner Music Nashville/Nashville South Records. Fans can preorder the set today (6/11), with six tracks available for instant download. An Ormond Beach, FL native, Kelley found his inspiration from his hometown, and co-wrote each song on the 17-track project. He also co-produced alongside Corey Crowder.
country1037fm.com

2021 CMT Music Awards: The Top Five Performances

Last night’s (6/9) CMT Music Awards in Nashville was full of first-time performances and collaborations to talk about. While it wasn’t easy, we picked the top five performances of the night. 5. Chris Young and Kane Brown’s performance of “Famous Friends.”. These guys are so natural together and what a...