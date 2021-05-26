This Star-Studded Softball Team Includes HARDY, Chris Lane, Jordan Davis and More

Chris Young's long-awaited eighth studio album is (finally) coming soon. Famous Friends is due out on Aug. 6. As even Young admits, he's been "teasing everybody for years" about his next album. Famous Friends follows October 2017's Losing Sleep, which means it's been nearly four years since his last record's release. That's a big change for Young, who, before than, put out albums consistently every couple of years; the longest break between albums came in between his self-titled debut, released in 2006, and his sophomore project, which arrived in 2009.