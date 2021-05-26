Cancel
Nashville, TN

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Hosts All-Star Karaoke Party in Nashville

By Jessica Nicholson
CMT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a packed house of music stars in Nashville on Tuesday evening (May 25), when Miranda Lambert hosted a full-on karaoke party to celebrate the opening of her new downtown bar Casa Rosa, located at 308 Broadway. All of Lambert’s rowdy friends showed up to the VIP event, including...

