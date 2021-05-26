Trisha Yearwood Meets Dr. Fauci, Says She “Almost Asked Him to Sign My Vaccination Card!”
The world of celebrity oftentimes causes the most ironic and impromptu of moments to occur. This notion was recently proven true as while Garth Brooks was recently in Washington, DC being honored as a 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree, his wife Trisha Yearwood had the unexpected opportunity — as someone who unfortunately contracted and overcame COVID-19 — to meet a person uniquely important to her life: Dr. Anthony Fauci. The legendary country vocalist personally thanked the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director for all the work he has done in the fight against COVID-19.www.cmt.com