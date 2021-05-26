MidMichigan Health Offers Vaccine Incentive

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMidMichigan Health is offering an incentive to its employees, physicians, students, volunteers and contractors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine by June 25. “As the largest employer in most of the counties we serve, it is our responsibility to be an example for our communities. We realize there may be hesitancy in the vaccine; however, we trust the science behind it and the data continues to show – it works,” said Lydia Watson, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, MidMichigan Health. “While we have had nearly 63 percent of employees receive the vaccine, we want to get that number even higher. By offering an incentive, we believe we can increase the number of those vaccinated, offering a greater level of protection against the virus for all.”

