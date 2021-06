The Loomis Town Council voted to name a new park, Blue Anchor Park, to honor the Blue Anchor fruit packing shed that once stood on the park site. The shed burned to the ground in September 2002. The blaze was possibly sparked by a transient's campfire. Russ Kelley, the South Placer Heritage Foundation president, said, "The Blue Anchor was going to be the pride and joy of the Heritage Foundation. We were going to have a community center and an outdoor theater." During the fruit packing heyday, Blue Anchor was the brand name of the California Fruit Exchange, the largest growing cooperative on the Pacific Coast.