Living in a semi-rural area, you hear a lot about weather and crop predictions. Things like a late frost can be detrimental to fruit crops, I know this much. I also know that we’ve had very little rain and my front lawn looks like garbage. Rumor on the street is that the summer is going to be hot and dry. Who really knows. Summer is just getting started and to be a meteorologist, you only need to be right about 20% of the time before people start to discredit you altogether.