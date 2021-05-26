Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!

Every relationship needs some sort of touch stone. A common ground, if you will, especially if you are going to be spending the majority of your lives together in the public eye like Prince William and Kate Middleton. For this busy couple, their relationship seems to rely pretty heavily on Prince William teasing Kate Middleton with gentle dad jokes while she laughs. It might not sound like much, but after seeing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy a little banter time and again, it really does appear to be working. Especially now that they’re parents of three and his dad jokes are more apropos.