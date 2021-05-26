Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Dino Cazares Says He Was Asked to Try Out for Limp Bizkit

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDino Cazares is currently making the rounds promoting Fear Factory’s new album, Aggression Continuum, and during an interview with the Talk Toomey podcast, he made an interesting revelation: he was asked to try out for Limp Bizkit. The revelation comes while Cazares is recounting the L.A. metal scene in the...

www.metalsucks.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Cazares
Person
Blaze Bayley
Person
Ross Robinson
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Factory#Spineshank#Iron Maiden#Borland#Static X#Metalsucks Podcast#Song#L A#Bands#Bus#Tour#Indigo#Aggression Continuum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
Chicago, ILaudioinkradio.com

Foo Fighters, Limp Bizkit, Miley Cyrus and More Set for Lollapalooza 2021

The annual Chicago event is back in 2021 featuring headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus. After a one-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, Lollapalooza is back in 2021, and this year’s lineup is packed with heavy-hitters. Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters are slated to headline the annual event, along with Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator and Miley Cyrus.
Celebritiesmetalinjection

FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares Says He Once Made Out with Diff'rent Strokes Actress Dana Plato

Growing up as a child of the late 80s, my favorite sitcom to watch in reruns was Diff'rent Strokes. It was sad to hear what happened to actress Dana Plato, who played Kimberly Drummond. She was one of the first Hollywood teen stars that ended up not being able to deal with the trappings of fame. But it turns out she had a small connection to the metal world, and that is through Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Dino Cazares Explains FEAR FACTORY's 2018 Monolith Album Art Leak

Vocalist Burton C. Bell gave us all hope in 2018 when when we all still had no idea what was going on with Fear Factory. Bell revealed Fear Factory would be releasing a new album called Monolith in 2019, and even showed off the artwork. Obviously that never surfaced and people started wondering what was going on.
Musicmxdwn.com

Faith No More Singer Mike Patton Reveals Why He Peed on Axl Rose’s Teleprompter During Massive 1992 Tour with Guns N’ Roses and Metallica

In 1992, Mike Patton’s band was opening for Guns N’ Roses during their co-headlining tour alongside Metallica. It was a huge stadium and big field-only tour. A lot of people went to it and there were 8 hours of music between the three bands. Patton admitted to urinating on Axl Rose’s teleprompter during this time, while also revealing the reason behind his actions.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Atreyu – Baptize

There’s a sense Atreyu intend to super-serve listeners on their eighth album, given its 15 tracks and roster of big name special guests. And who can blame them? This is, after all, their first full-length release with Brandon Saller since his move from drummer to vocalist, bearing the fruits of that most exciting but apprehensive of propositions: the new chapter.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Completes Work On First All-Instrumental Solo Album; 'Fierce' Single Coming Soon

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has completed work on his first all-instrumental solo album. In a video message earlier today, Gus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you guys noticed, I released a single [in early April]. It was the first single. It's called 'Exosphere'. It's part of the album. There's gonna be more singles coming out. We're planning to release them in different phases, and then I think sometime around this fall, we're gonna drop the whole album. I guess it's a new way of doing things — kind of like teasing the album with singles first and seeing how they perform and what people think and let people get used to it. Actually, there's a new single coming out, I think, in June. Yeah, so that's a few days from now. It's gonna be called 'Fierce', and it's a real metal track, I think. If you guys like my past instrumentals or stuff that FIREWIND has done, the fast stuff, you're gonna like this. It's a fast song. There's a lot of shredding. And a really funny video. So I can't wait for you to check it out. I'm not gonna say any more. But, yeah, it'll be out in a few days, and you'll see and hopefully you can tell me what you think.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 hair metal bands who should have been massive

Looking back it's easy to laugh at hair metal, with all its excess: the hair, the clothes, the bacchanalian lifestyle. Not for nothing has it become one of the easiest genres of music to parody. But when it comes to partying and a legitimate license to carry on rockin’ ‘til the break of dawn, there isn't much better than a good glam metal night.
MusicMetalSucks

Limp Mizfit Answers the Burning Question: What if Glenn Danzig Covered Limp Bizkit?

Wake up, glance at phone, coffee, shit, shower, sit down at my computer with a nice, fresh bowl of french onion soup, move my mothafuckin’ bricks, go shopping for kitty litter, wrap Christmas presents, go to sleep. I don’t know about you, but that’s how my days here at the Vince Division of The MetalSucks Mansion go, day in and day out.
Musicloudersound.com

Limp Bizkit’s Break Stuff reworked as a classic Misfits song is internet gold

Truthfully, there are very few songs which couldn’t be improved by the addition of vocals from Glenn Danzig in his prime, but today we raise our red baseball caps to whichever internet wag decided that re-imagining Limp Bizkit’s jock-rock temper tantrum Break Stuff in the style of classic Misfits would be a productive and valuable use of his or her short time here on earth.
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

The Band Too Satanic for Record Labels When Black Sabbath Weren’t

Coven were among the earliest occult rock bands in America, fanning the flames for the eventual Satanic movement that would overtake heavy metal lyricism and imagery. According to frontwoman Jinx Dawson, the pioneering band was too Satanic for record labels around the same time Black Sabbath began their ascent. Formed...
CelebritiesTelegraph

The death of debauchery: why the rock ’n’ roll madman has had his day

Following an evening in which he’d “had a few drinks, slapped [his] band about a bit and ended up in a canal”, on February 29 1982 Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for urinating on the Alamo. His day had begun with a couple or three hours in the company of grape and grain. Told that it was time for a photo shoot, the singer popped back to his hotel room in order to dress himself in a selection of his wife’s clothes.