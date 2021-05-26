newsbreak-logo
Major Water Main Break Causes ‘Significant’ Damages, Delays In Hanover

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Whippany Road near Woodfield Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Wednesday afternoon water main break has caused significant delays in Hanover, police said.

The break was reported on Whippany Road near Woodfield Drive and has caused “extensive” damages to the southbound lanes, Hanover Police said Wednesday afternoon.

The water authority is working on repairs, though it is not clear when they will be completed.

“Expect significant traffic delays and avoid the area if possible,” said police.

