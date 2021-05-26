newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Downtown Victoria Art Walk to attract fun-loving art enthusiasts

By Elena Anita Watts
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossroads residents soon will get the chance to hop on a trolley, listen to live music, enjoy refreshments and discover new art in downtown Victoria. About 30 artists will set up shop with over 100 works of art in more than a dozen downtown venues for the Downtown Victoria Art Walk sponsored by the Victoria Main Street Program 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 4.

www.victoriaadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Entertainment
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Art Exhibit#Street Artists#Art Work#Free Art Victoria#Chesnick Furniture#Tortilla#The Nave Museum#The Art Walk#Covid#Vela Farms#Downtown Victoria#Fun#Activate Downtown#Arts Culture#Live Music#Shop#Main Street#Creative Work#Crossroads Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Big Texas Fun is Coming to Victoria

Big Texas Fun is coming to the Victoria Community Center June 3rd-6th. Not only will this feature the first carnival in Victoria in over two years! It will also feature live music and a crawfish eating contest. CARNIVAL FUN:. Let's start with the carnival. There will be over twenty rides...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

VC’s Museum to host ‘Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp’ on June 21-25

VICTORIA, Texas – Starting June 21 through June 25, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp for children ages 8 through 12 (grades 4 through 7). Some of the available activities, introducing the culture and civilization of early peoples that called the Coastal...
Texas StatePosted by
Q92

Three Texas BBQ Joints We Love or Know We Will Love

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Vanished from Victoria: The Old Rupley Hotel

Editor’s Note: This article originally published in 2010. Sid Weisiger claims that the old Rupley Hotel was built of adobe and brick. Victor Marion Rose refers to the “Rupley concrete building” in 1883. Whatever material was used, the building sprang to life in the glory days preceding the Civil War.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

'Go Western' Dance Community to host dance

“Go Western” Dance Community will host a dance from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St. in Victoria. Legal Limit will provide the live music. Guests can bring their own bottles of beverages. Tickets are $10 per person.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

27-year-old VC college student reveals her emotions through her artwork

VICTORIA, Texas – Kimberly Higdon, 27-year-old Victoria College student, often finds art as a time of introspection and has learned more about herself from simply painting on a canvas. “I have emotions and feelings that nobody else can see,” Higdon said. “Even I can’t necessarily see them. I only feel...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Victoria College hosts Health & Wellness Series for students and employees

VICTORIA, Texas – Although college can be a rewarding time for students, it can also be stressful. While students are focusing on achieving their educational goals, they also have to work to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing. In response, Victoria College partnered with Mid-Coast Family Services during the spring...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Pets of the week: Hewbert is hoping to find a loving family where he can gain confidence and truly blossom

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit docpac.net or call 361-575-8573. Call 361-575-7387 or visit adoptapetvictoria.com for hours and more information. Victoria City-County. Animal Shelter. 122 Perimeter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call 361-578-3564 or...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Pet of The Week for Friday 5-14-21

This morning we want to introduce you to two furry friends, one cat and one dog. Both from the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center here in Victoria. First up for you canine lovers out there. Meet Billy! This sweet 3-month old baby boy is listed as a small Dachsund, Miniature Smooth Haired Terrier. Only weighing in at about 7.4 pounds. His personality is described as being a sweetheart, but also shy at first. Which is why he needs the perfect family to help him gain confidence and truly blossom. He is fixed. It’s unknown if he is house-trained though. Billy has been at the shelter since April 6 of this year, so he’s pretty new, but very ready to find a home of his own. If you’re interested in Billy, his adoption fee is two hundred and fifty dollars.
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas

VICTORIA, Texas – The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas. Stone heads that weigh more than a ton and are over 15 feet tall continue to be shroud in mystery. Who made them? and why? Are they supposed to mean something or are they just a tourist trap made to attract visitors to Victoria?
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

STCH to open Jack Green Counseling Center in new building

STCH Ministries Family Counseling in Victoria will soon become the Jack Green Counseling Center, an entity of STCH (South Texas Children’s Home) Ministries, which provides nine branches of ministry. Parkway Church donated two acres of land on Salem Road to STCH where a new 4,668-square-foot building will be built to...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Baptist Temple Church to host Farmers to Families Food Box Pickup

The Farmers to Families Food Box Pickup, a drive-thru food distribution event, will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until all the food is distributed May 22. Baptist Temple Church is partnering with other area churches, the Tri-City Empowerment Council and the Farmers to Families Food Box Program to put on the event.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Gardeners' Dirt: Palm trees add living sculptures to outdoor areas

Palm trees evoke good thoughts of sun, water and relaxation. These images make palm trees very popular in Texas landscapes. Their distinctive trunks and decorative leaves are unique and add living sculptures to outdoor areas. The palm family has more than 3,000 species and more than 200 genera. Palms are...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago: 1946, Victorians urged not to get excited about "mystery malady"

MAY 10 – Charles L. Grunder, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and J.H. Stoltzfus, secretary, in company with Dr. Joe Hopkins, W.G. Cornett, Dr. J.H. Lander, members of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, and Col. J.E. Sullivan of the Houston Chronicle made a trip to Port Lavaca Saturday to look over the situation there and to collect all data and information relative to Port Lavaca’s importance as a pleasure resort and tourist city, as well as of commercial importance.
Victoria County, TXVictoria Advocate

Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports

The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.