What Happened to the DC Area’s Shopping Malls?
Even before e-commerce and online shopping gained traction among American consumers during the pandemic, many shopping malls and department stores were dying. Retail analytics firm Coresight Research estimates that 25 percent of malls in the US will close within five years. Some malls and shopping centers in large cities and wealthy suburbs are experiencing a comeback, but many of the malls around Washington have followed less happy timelines—since 2012, nearly half of the malls around DC have closed.www.washingtonian.com