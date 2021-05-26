newsbreak-logo
Washington, DC

What Happened to the DC Area's Shopping Malls?

By Damare Baker
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before e-commerce and online shopping gained traction among American consumers during the pandemic, many shopping malls and department stores were dying. Retail analytics firm Coresight Research estimates that 25 percent of malls in the US will close within five years. Some malls and shopping centers in large cities and wealthy suburbs are experiencing a comeback, but many of the malls around Washington have followed less happy timelines—since 2012, nearly half of the malls around DC have closed.

Related
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

Five Key Features To Look For in a Home

In the WETA TV production If You Lived Here, best friends and longtime Washingtonians Christine Louise and John Begeny tour homes and communities with local realtors, exploring the Washington, D.C. Metro region one neighborhood at a time. Christine and John know that searching for a home is more than searching for a house. Here are five of their must-have features.
RestaurantsNBC Washington

Restaurants Prepare to Return to Full Capacity in DC

Many local restaurants are preparing to return back to normal as indoor dining restrictions end Friday in D.C. Hollis Silverman, owner of The Duck and The Peach, opened her restaurant just after Christmas as D.C.’s second indoor dining ban began. As vaccine rates rise and restrictions ease, staff at The Duck and The Peach are now getting the hang of things in a space reworked for the post-pandemic consumer.
Visual ArtWashington Post

How artists Rex Delafkaran and Nancy Daly would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.
Maryland StateWTOP

Why finding gas has been more difficult in DC than in Md., Va.

Some drivers in the D.C. region have noticed it’s harder to find gas in the District than it is in Maryland or Virginia, which experts do not find surprising. They say there’s a good reason D.C. has less supply — and they suggest that prices could actually fall in the next two weeks.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Cicadas Sightings All Around F.C.

SPOTTED coming out of the ground near you are the beloved Brood X cicadas. Every 17 years, they emerge from their soil in the Washington, D.C. region (and elsewhere) to find new admirers, such as Gwen Young pictured here.
TrafficWashington Post

Logistical quirks leave disproportionate share of D.C. gas stations dry

Gas is again flowing through the Colonial Pipeline from Texas, but lingering logistical quirks are still working their way through the distribution system, leaving an outsize share of District stations with no fuel or spotty supplies. Local officials and industry representatives struggled to pinpoint exactly why the roughly 100 stations...
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Gas shortages still causing problems for residents in parts of DC region Monday

WASHINGTON - Gas shortages are still causing problems for residents in parts of the D.C. region Monday. Gas prices in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia rose last week as panic created fuel shortages at gas stations after hackers struck the largest fuel pipeline in the United States. The Colonial Pipeline was shut down for days to contain the damage.
HomelessWashington Times

D.C. to lift restrictions on most activities Friday

Restrictions on most public and commercial activities, including capacity limits, will be lifted in the District starting Friday at 5 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. Bars, nightclubs and large sports and entertainment venues have to wait an additional three weeks, to Friday, June 11, before switching to full capacity.
Washington, DCrestorationnewsmedia.com

100th birthday

Hattie Rose Gaston-Pannell of Washington, D.C., turned 100 this month. She was born May 4, 1921, in ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MinoritiesWashington Post

D.C. should end the felon-in-possession initiative

Jami Hodge is director of Reshaping Prosecution at the Vera Institute of Justice. Akhi Johnson is deputy director of Reshaping Prosecution at the Vera Institute of Justice. They are former assistant U.S. attorneys for the District of Columbia. D.C. incarcerates a lot of Black people. If D.C. were a state,...
District Heights, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1905 Colette Terrace

Well-maintained owner-occupied townhome in District Heights, Maryland close to the Metro and only 7 miles to Washington, DC. This home offers 2 nice size bedrooms on the upper level with 1 full bath. The main level has wood floors in the living and dining rooms with a conveniently located power room. Enjoy a nice size kitchen that you can enter from the dining room or the foyer that has a walkout patio door to a new deck for lounging and entertaining. The large unfinished basement has plenty of storage space and is very clean and awaiting your design ideas to come alive.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.