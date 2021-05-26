newsbreak-logo
Visual Art

The Effervescent Everyday: Mindy Rose Schwartz at Interstate Projects

By Emily Watlington
Art in America
Art in America
 3 days ago
Small, visibly handmade sculptures comprising crafty materials—polymer clay, store-bought felt, fake pearls—are having a moment: see works by emerging artists like Em Kettner, Sean-Kierre Lyons, and Jenine Marsh. This past year, many artists were working in their bedrooms instead of their studios, and some told me this brought them back to more childlike materials and methods. Mindy Rose Schwartz, a professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, is something of the progenitor, having made work in this vein since at least the 1990s.

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

