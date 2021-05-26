RFHS Class of 2021 graduates Friday

Rockport-Fulton High School will host its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28 at Pirate Stadium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be restricted and not open to the public. Each graduate will receive eight tickets to distribute to whom they so choose. Graduates are allowed to distribute any of their remaining tickets to other graduates who might need more. No one will be admitted without a ticket.