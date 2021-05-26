newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, TX

RFHS Class of 2021 graduates Friday

Rockport Pilot
 5 days ago

Rockport-Fulton High School will host its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28 at Pirate Stadium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be restricted and not open to the public. Each graduate will receive eight tickets to distribute to whom they so choose. Graduates are allowed to distribute any of their remaining tickets to other graduates who might need more. No one will be admitted without a ticket.

www.rockportpilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockport, TX
Education
City
Rockport, TX
Fulton, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Fulton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Ceremonies#L Z#Mla#Graduates#Tickets#Pirate Stadium#Inclement Weather#Covid 19 Restrictions#Space Restrictions#A K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Weather
News Break
Education
Related
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Endres heads to culinary national competition

The Rockport-Fulton High School Culinary Arts program sent two qualifiers, Harlee Endres and Nathaly Hernandez, to the State Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Culinary competition from April 8-10 at the Sheraton Conference Center in Dallas. With more than 40 schools across Texas being represented at the event,...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Ever been interested in Pickleball?

It’s Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis (ping-pong). It’s a sport for all ages, is easy to learn, it’s a great way to exercise, and it’s a wonderful way to meet people. For the past four years a group of individuals have played the game on the...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Kelsey graduates from Central Oklahoma

Rockport resident Brittany Dakota Kelsey graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting as a part of spring 2021 class that included 1,302 students.
Rockport, TXtexashillcountry.com

Summer Jobs in Rockport-Fulton! Find Your Coastal Summer Gig

Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce offers summer job hunters a chance to combine work with fun in the sun this summer. A Virtual Job Fair Portal invites anyone interested in finding a summer job on the Gulf Coast of Texas to join in from 3-6 p.m. May 13. The virtual event is hosted by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, with technology by Premier Virtual.
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Dominguez vaults to silver, Marable places sixth at state

The Rockport-Fulton High School track program sent two senior qualifiers to the 4A State Track Meet Thursday, May 6 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. Lady Pirate Mikey Dominguez placed second in pole vault with a clearance of 12’6”. She is the first Lady Pirate to medal in the...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Bay Education Center to reopen May 8

The Bay Education Center (BEC), located at the entrance to Rockport Beach, will reopen Saturday, May 8 and showcase its new exhibits. Like many museums and nature centers on the Texas coast, the BEC was struck a double blow with Hurricane Harvey, and then the pandemic. The BEC’s reopening will...