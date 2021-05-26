newsbreak-logo
WWE

Kofi Kingston Talks On Stars That Are Frustrated With Their Spots In WWE

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kofi Kingston gave advice to WWE stars that are frustrated with the their spots in the company:. “I look around there are so many young guys and new guys, and I find myself talking to a lot of them who are discouraged a lot of the times with where they are with their storylines or their careers, and they feel like they’re so good. Everyone is so talented on the roster right now. Everyone wants to be at the top of the mountain, and to the point where you know, some people might think, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m just gonna go and say I don’t wanna do this.’ I’m like, ‘Well, don’t take yourself out of the game.’ There are a lot of reasons that people will find to take you out of the game, but you don’t be the one to take yourself out. Just hang around, man. Hang around and keep on working, I tell a lot of people because you never know what’s gonna happen.”

