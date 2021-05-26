Letter: RadioDNS Supports Collaboration

This paper considers an intelligent reflecting surface (IRS) assisted multi-input multi-output (MIMO) power splitting (PS) based simultaneous wireless information and power transfer (SWIPT) system with multiple PS receivers (PSRs). The objective is to maximize the achievable data rate of the system by jointly optimizing the PS ratios at the PSRs, the active transmit beamforming (ATB) at the access point (AP), and the passive reflective beamforming (PRB) at the IRS, while the constraints on maximum transmission power at the AP, the reflective phase shift of each element at the IRS, the individual minimum harvested energy requirement of each PSR, and the domain of PS ratio of each PSR are all satisfied. For this unsolved problem, however, since the optimization variables are intricately coupled and the constraints are conflicting, the formulated problem is non-convex, and cannot be addressed by employing exist approaches directly. To this end, we propose a joint optimization framework to solve this problem. Particularly, we reformulate it as an equivalent form by employing the Lagrangian dual transform and the fractional programming transform, and decompose the transformed problem into several sub-problems. Then, we propose an alternate optimization algorithm by capitalizing on the dual sub-gradient method, the successive convex approximation method, and the penalty-based majorization-minimization approach, to solve the sub-problems iteratively, and obtain the optimal solutions in nearly closed-forms. Numerical simulation results verify the effectiveness of the IRS in SWIPT system and indicate that the proposed algorithm offers a substantial performance gain.