Letter: RadioDNS Supports Collaboration

In Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS)-assisted systems the acquisition of CSI and the optimization of the reflecting coefficients constitute a pair of salient design issues. In this paper, a novel channel training protocol is proposed, which is capable of achieving a flexible performance vs. signalling and pilot overhead as well as implementation complexity trade-off. More specifically, first of all, we conceive a holistic channel estimation protocol, which integrates the existing channel estimation techniques and passive beamforming design. Secondly, we propose a new channel training framework. In contrast to the conventional channel estimation arrangements, our new framework divides the training phase into several periods, where the superimposed end-to-end channel is estimated instead of separately estimating the direct BS-user channel and cascaded reflected BS-RIS-user channels. As a result, the reflecting coefficients of the RIS are optimized by comparing the objective function values over multiple training periods. Moreover, the theoretical performance of our channel training protocol is analyzed and compared to that under the optimal reflecting coefficients. In addition, the potential benefits of our channel training protocol in reducing the complexity, pilot overhead as well as signalling overhead are also detailed. Thirdly, we derive the theoretical performance of channel estimation protocols and our channel training protocol in the presence of noise for a SISO scenario, which provides useful insights into the impact of the noise on the overall RIS performance. Finally, our numerical simulations characterize the performance of the proposed protocols and verify our theoretical analysis. In particular, the simulation results demonstrate that our channel training protocol is more competitive than the channel estimation protocol at low signal-to-noise ratios.