Business

Fed’s Quarles signals open to talks on bond program

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -A top Federal Reserve official signaled Wednesday he was ready to open talks on reducing some of the U.S. central bank’s emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify the Fed’s plans for doing so as the economy roars ahead and prices rise. “I don’t want to...

mymixfm.com
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Taper Talk Grows Amid Higher Inflation And Increasing Concerns

Federal Reserve policymakers seem a bit confused—or they are deliberately sending mixed messages—as pressure grows for them to do something in the face of increasing evidence that inflation is on the rise and no one can be sure that is a passing phenomenon. The core personal consumption expenditures index—which is...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

The Federal Reserve’s Ballooning – and Risky – Balance Sheet – Bill Bergman (05/31/2021)

The Fed has embarked on a massive expansionary quest in recent years. In 2020, total Reserve Bank assets rose from $4.2 trillion to $7.4 trillion amidst the pandemic and related government lockdown and fiscal “stimulus” policies. That was roughly three times the extraordinary growth in the consolidated balance sheet for the Reserve Banks in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. And in the latest weekly “H.4.1” release, total assets were up to $7.8 trillion – rising about a hundred billions dollars a month so far this year.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalization by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-month peak at $1.425 while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605 ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT on Tuesday, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward a three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar reached Monday, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
Businesstalkbusiness.net

Fed chief: Inflation to rise in 2021, ranging from 2.5% to 3%

Inflation is expected to be higher this year, between 2.5% and 3%, said James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Bullard expects the rate to be about 2.5% in 2022. In a recent CNBC interview, Bullard discussed inflation, jobs data and GDP growth. The St. Louis...
BusinessBloomberg

Fed’s Taper Talk Is Pre-Emptive Strike Against Inflation Fears

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Inflation readings are coming in hotter than Federal Reserve officials expected and could accelerate the timing of when they debate scaling back their massive bond-buying campaign. Fed Vice Chairs Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida...
BusinessZacks.com

When Does the Fed Start to Taper Bond Buying?

The dollar seems to be on the ropes, having erased its gains for 2020 versus a basket of currencies. The reversal stems from the Federal Reserve's apparent resolve to keep printing money at the current pace despite signs of an economic and inflation rebound. That begged the question, Is the Rise in Consumer Price Inflation Transitory? Or Not? To help answer that for us, we bring in Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
Businesssandiegouniontribune.com

Prices rise 3.6 percent in April as policymakers insist inflation is temporary

Prices rose 3.6 percent in April compared to a year ago, continuing a trend of rising inflation although economic policymakers say the increases aren’t here to stay. Data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday showed that prices jumped .6 percent in the past month alone. However, consumer spending fell 0.1 percent in April, after adjusting for inflation, as the spending surge fueled by Biden’s stimulus checks ran its course.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed's Kaplan Says Labor Market Tightening, Calls for Taper Talk

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank's support for the economy, saying that the labor market is already tighter than many appreciate. The factors crimping labor market supply...
Congress & Courtsdtnpf.com

Fed Says Taper Talk Coming

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans Want USDA Analysis On Tax Plan. Republican members of the Senate Agriculture Committee are calling on USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarifies how the Biden administration's proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Quarles sketches out potential components of crypto review

May 26 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Wednesday laid out some of the major questions U.S. financial regulators will need to tackle as they figure out how to best monitor the rapidly changing cryptocurrency landscape. Cryptocurrencies are capable of “potentially much broader use” now, thanks in part...
Congress & Courtsbankingdive.com

Warren: Financial system would be 'safer' with Quarles out at Fed

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, castigated the Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision, Randal Quarles, during a hearing Tuesday, saying, “Our financial system will be safer when you are gone.”. The testy exchange came as Warren asked Quarles if he regretted removing Credit Suisse and other foreign banks in November from...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed 'talking about talking about' tapering bond buying -Daly

May 25 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are “talking about talking about” reducing their support for the economy, but for now policy is in a “very good place,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday. “We haven’t seen substantial further progress just yet,” Daly said in...