Long Beach, CA

Teen spearheading Pride paint job for Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower

By Michael Hixon
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Long Beach Pride lifeguard tower burned down in late March, Hermosa Beach native Izzy Bacallao was horrified. Bacallao, who is 18 years old, and their father, Jose Bacallao, felt something had to be done to support the LGBTQ community. So the Bacallao family came up with the idea to paint a Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower in rainbow colors in honor of the LGBTQ community and Pride Month, which is in June.

