10 Tasty Zucchini Varieties for Your Vegetable Garden
Summer squash are some of my favorite home garden crops because they are easy to grow, and one planting will last an entire season in most locales. The types stocked at grocery stores and farmers markets are bred to be high yielding, attractive, and disease resistant, but they are not nearly as tasty as some of the varieties you can grow yourself. If you’d like to add some gourmet summer squash to your garden, here’s what you need to know.www.finegardening.com