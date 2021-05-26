Before and After: A Bare, Exposed Balcony Becomes a Cozy and Secluded Retreat

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I wasn’t in the market for a new sofa. But then stay-at-home orders were issued last year and this rather simple piece of furniture suddenly felt like the center of my universe tiny apartment. Once actively used only on weekends or for propping unfolded laundry, my three-year old IKEA FREIHETEN sleeper sofa was also doubling up as my WFH office — and frankly, it wasn’t up for the job. The hard base wasn’t conducive to long hours of sitting and the scratchy fabric left rashes on any exposed skin. Since I knew I’d be staying home for the foreseeable future, I decided it was time to upgrade to a proper sofa with cozy cushions, smooth, buttery fabric, and 100 percent nap-taking potential. That’s where Allform’s sofa came in.