Discovery+ Delivering Documentary About the Real Story Behind the The Conjuring 3
Part of what makes The Conjuring series of films so compelling is that they are rooted in the reality of Ed and Lorraine Warren's paranormal investigations, with the upcoming Shock Docs episode The Devil Made Me Do It diving deep into the real-life case of a man who claimed a demonic possession is what caused him to kill his landlord. Featuring interviews with the actual figures involved in the tragic case, including the Warrens themselves, Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It aims to set the record straight on what happened in the unsettling encounter. Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It premieres on discovery+ on June 11th.comicbook.com