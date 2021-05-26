newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Discovery+ Delivering Documentary About the Real Story Behind the The Conjuring 3

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of what makes The Conjuring series of films so compelling is that they are rooted in the reality of Ed and Lorraine Warren's paranormal investigations, with the upcoming Shock Docs episode The Devil Made Me Do It diving deep into the real-life case of a man who claimed a demonic possession is what caused him to kill his landlord. Featuring interviews with the actual figures involved in the tragic case, including the Warrens themselves, Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It aims to set the record straight on what happened in the unsettling encounter. Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It premieres on discovery+ on June 11th.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
Person
Lorraine Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ed And Lorraine Warren#The Documentary#The Real Story#The Conjuring#Documentary Films#Horror Films#Storytelling#Travel Channel#Iconic Tales#Fiction#Terror#Man#Invisible Hands#Shock Docs#Diving#Survivors#Nervous Anticipation#U S History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videostheubj.com

Conjuring 3 New Video shows by a demon Lorraine Warren is being pulled off a cliff

Lorraine Warren character is assaulted by an evil presence in another clip from the third Conjuring film, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. It’s been a long time since audiences were last terrified by the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The genuine couple has been played on screen by Patrick Wilson and Farmiga. Since the time filmmaker, James Wan, dispatched the series back in 2013.
411mania.com

New The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Video Looks At The True Story Behind The Film

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is inspired by a real-life case, and a new featurette looks at the true story behind the movie. You can see the video below, which looks at the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who went on trial for stabbing his landlord to death. Johnson claimed during the trial that he was possessed by demonic forces at the time of the murder. Ed and Lorraine Warren were used as experts in the case on the defense’s behalf.
MoviesMovieWeb

Firestarter Remake Begins Production as Blumhouse Releases a Fiery Set Video

Blumhouse have just announced that their upcoming remake of Stephen King's Firestarter has now begun production in Canada. The horror movie studio made the announcement via social media, pairing the news with a fiery bit of footage showing one of the production's stunt team being set aflame, something which will no doubt be a very frequent occurrence in the movie.
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Battersea Poltergeist’: Blumhouse Acquires Story of the Longest Documented Poltergeist Haunting in History

Billed as the “longest documented poltergeist haunting in history,” the tale of “The Battersea Poltergeist” was told in BBC Radio 4’s podcast, and we’ve learned today that Blumhouse Television and Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions have secured the rights to the podcast. The press release explains, “The company is developing the...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Haunting Peter Jackson Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been seven years since Peter Jackson last directed a feature film, and whatever he comes up with next will be pivotal towards determining the next stage of his career. The Hobbit trilogy may have earned over $2.9 billion at the box office, but it was a pale shadow of the filmmaker’s The Lord of the Rings, and you get the distinct impression he only stepped behind the camera because Guillermo del Toro dropped out shortly before the start of production and there was nobody else qualified to step in at the last minute.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Conjuring 3 Director Suggests There's More on Lorraine's Abilities

It's pretty much a no-brainer that The Conjuring caused a shift in horror after its 2013 release. The film ditched some of the more found-footage trends that moviegoers were growing weary of, returning to a more practical-effect horror concept that ended up being far more accessible than anticipated. The film...
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring 3' Director Explains How the Film Is Different From the Other 'Conjuring' Movies

From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), the latest installment in the largest horror franchise in history, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has all of the terrifying scares and nail-biting thrills that fans have become accustomed to, while also including the extra added layer of one of the most sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). When the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) doesn’t quite go as expected, it leads to a murder where the suspect is claiming demonic possession as a defense and things quickly spiral for all involved.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Star Says It’s More About Love Than Horror

We don’t have too long to wait for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, with the sequel set to arrive on HBO Max and in limited theaters on June 4th. Director Michael Chaves has previously spoken about the film, which explores an actual legal case alleging demonic culpability, as the darkest that The Conjuring franchise has tackled. However, star Vera Farmiga has said that it’s more of a love story than a horror tale.
Moviesnileswestnews.org

Netflix releases a new mystery film: The Woman in the Window

The new mystery and drama film “The Woman in the Window” was released on May 14. It was originally a novel written by A.J Finn, but it was transformed into a movie by director Joe Wright. The movie displays many plot twists and even leaves the audience with an eerie and chilling sensation.
Movies/Film

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Featurette: The Warrens Leave Haunted Houses Behind to Investigate a Murder

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is going to change the established Conjuring formula. While the first two main Conjuring films had paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren dealing with haunted houses, this third film takes the Warrens on the road as they investigate the circumstances surrounding a murder. It’s inspired by the true story of Arne Johnson, who was the first murder suspect in U.S. history to claim demonic possession as a defense at trial. A new The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It featurette has producer James Wan, director Michael Chaves, and stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson talking about the big changes in store for the Warrens.
MoviesFirst Showing

Niamh Algar is a Film Censor in First Trailer for British Horror 'Censor'

"You'd be surprised what the human brain can edit out when it can't handle the truth…" Magnet Pictures has debuted the first full trailer for the British horror film Censor, marking the feature directorial debut of editor / filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, earning mixed reviews - Zofia wrote a positive review of it for the site. After viewing a strangely familiar "video nasty" for her job, Enid, a meticulous film censor, sets out to solve the past mystery of her sister's disappearance, embarking on a quest that dissolves the line between fiction and reality. It's set back in a different time in the UK when horrible horror films were edited by censors, and the plot is about one censor who gets sucked into the videos' darkness. Niamh Algar stars as Enid, joined by Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, and Clare Holman. I'm not the biggest fan of the film, but this sneaky poster & trailer make me want to give it another look. See below.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Supernatural horror Amityville Poltergeist unleashes trailer and poster

Ahead of its digital and DVD release next week, a poster and trailer have arrived online for writer-director Calvin McCarthy’s supernatural horror Amityville Poltergeist which follows a young man that takes a housesitting job, and soon discovers the house isn’t as empty as it appears to be; check them out here…
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Clip Puts Vera Farmiga In Peril

Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to feature demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in a way that audiences have never seen. While their previous movies have been firmly in the haunted house subgenre, their upcoming adventure will feature them investigating a case and uncovering truths about a demon possession that turns deadly. It will be interesting to see them out and about instead of just looking in attics and basements – but as showcased in the newly released clip there is just as much danger in the great outdoors as there is in ghost-filled homes.