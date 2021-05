Former BBC director-general Lord Hall has resigned as chair of the National Gallery in the wake of an inquiry into BBC Panorama’s explosive interview with Princess Diana in the 1990s.Lord Hall said that remaining in the position, which he has held for less than a year, would be “a distraction to an institution I care deeply about”.The BBC has faced questions about the conduct of its former boss since an official inquiry found that broadcaster Martin Bashir used “deceptive” methods to secure his 1995 interview with Princess Diana – including why Mr Bashir was rehired in 2016 despite longstanding...