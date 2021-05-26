newsbreak-logo
Infinite: Mark Wahlberg’s Action Sci-Fi Pic Sets Paramount+ Release Date

By Maggie Dela Paz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has finally set the new release date for Antoine Fuqua’s long-in-development film adaptation of Infinite, based on D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel titled The Reincarnationist Papers. Initially set for a theatrical release, Infinite has been delayed three times due to the ongoing pandemic. The film has now been scheduled to make its debut on Thursday, June 10, exclusively on Paramount+.

