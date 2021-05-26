Softball Falls Short Day 1 of National Tournament

SHELBY — Despite a huge comeback effort and a six-hit performance by Kaylynn Clark, Shelby lost a 21-18 shootout to White Cloud Friday in a single game. The Tigers immediately fell behind big when White Cloud ripped off 15 runs in the first two innings and took a 20-4 lead in the fourth. From there, the Tigers picked away at the lead, scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth, then eight more in the fifth and two in the sixth to get within two. However, the Indians were able to hold off the rally.