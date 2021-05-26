Softball Falls Short Day 1 of National Tournament
The Roughrider softball team fell short in the opening game of the 2021 NJCAA Division I National Tournament. YC fell to Three Rivers Community College, MO, 7-4. The game was a pitcher’s duel through five innings. Three Rivers scored a lone run in the first inning and Yavapai tied the game in the fourth inning. The Raiders took a commanding lead in the sixth inning scoring six runs. The Roughriders got a run back in the bottom of the sixth and threatened in the bottom of the seventh scoring two runs.www.signalsaz.com