newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Hill

Collins, seeking changes, will back Jan. 6 bill on key vote

By Jordain Carney
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gN5hS_0aCMxPd900

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will vote for a House-passed bill to create a commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol attack during a key test vote that will take place as soon as Thursday.

Collins will support the bill during an initial hurdle so that she can offer an amendment making changes to the legislation, an aide confirmed to The Hill.

"I want to see a commission. ... There are a lot of unanswered questions, and I'm working very hard to secure Republican votes for a commission," Collins told reporters earlier Wednesday.

Her comments make Collins the third GOP senator to say they will support the bill during an initial vote, where it will need 60 votes to move forward.

Most Republicans are deeply opposed to the bill, and it's expected to fall short of the 10 Republican senators needed to move forward.

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) are the two other Republicans in the upper chamber who have said they will support the House bill. The legislation garnered the support of 35 GOP lawmakers when it passed on the other side of the Capitol.

Collins is shopping changes to the House bill to address two of Republicans' biggest stated concerns: That Democrats would be able to hire all the staff, and that it could stretch into 2022, where Republicans are worried it would damage their standing heading into midterm elections.

Collins, based on text obtained by The Hill, wants to change the language so that the chair and vice chair of the commission would jointly appoint staff, rather than the chair "in consultation with" the vice chair.

In the event that the two cannot agree on staff, Collins wants to include language that would let both the chair and vice chair of the commission hire their own staff.

The bill already includes a requirement that the commission submit its final report no later than the end of the year.

Collins is also proposing changing when the commission would formally disband. The House bill gives the commission 60 days after it submits its final report, however, Collins wants to propose changing it to 30 days.

The House bill also allows the commission to use that 60 day period for concluding its activities including testifying before Congress. Collins will propose a period of 30 days.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senators#Republicans#Congress#House#Capitol#Gop#Democrats#Sen Susan Collins#Republican Votes#Legislation#R Maine#Midterm Elections#Earlier Wednesday#Utah#Alaska#Reporters#Unanswered Questions#Consultation#Text#Attack
Related
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Tester, Daines split on Jan. 6 commission votes

MISSOULA, Mont. — Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan committee to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege, with a 54-35 vote, six votes short of what was needed for it to pass. Montana’s U.S. senators split on the vote. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted for the commission.
Congress & CourtsNewsbug.info

Sen. Collins bucks party, seeks Jan. 6 commission

GOP Sen. Susan Collins met with the girlfriend of Officer Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died shortly after the January riot at the U.S. Capitol. Collins said she is "fighting hard" for a bipartisan commision. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Congress & CourtsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Republicans block January 6 commission

A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed Friday, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers.
Washington, LAkadn.com

Republicans block independent commission to investigate attack on U.S. Capitol

NBC News- WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked legislation on Friday that would create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The vote was 54 in favor and 35 against — short of the 60 needed to proceed, making it the first bill of the new Democratic-controlled Congress to be thwarted by a filibuster on the Senate floor.
Congress & Courtswestorlandonews.com

Val Demings Responds to Senate Vote Blocking January 6th Commission

U.S. Representative Val Demings, who is currently running for Senate, released the following statement after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of a bipartisan independent commission to further investigate the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. The bill failed to advance on a vote of 54 to 35, with 60 votes needed. Republican Senators Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, Mitt Romney, and Ben Sasse were the only Republicans who voted for the bill. Here is the full response from Rep. Val Demings to the Senate blocking the January 6th Commission:
Portland, MEWPFO

Sen. Collins calls for compromise on infrastructure bill

PORTLAND (WGME) – Senator Susan Collins says she believes that Maine would benefit from an infrastructure upgrade, but she feels President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal is too broad. She believes a compromise is in the works. “I do believe that we can get to a compromise on infrastructure, but that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House: Biden 'remains committed' to Jan. 6 probe

The White House said Friday that President Biden “remains committed” to pushing for an independent investigation of the January assault on the Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would have formed a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack. “The president has been clear that the shameful events of Jan....
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Senate punts Schumer science and tech bill to June

Senate leaders struck a deal Friday to punt consideration of the bipartisan science research and development package until after the upcoming recess in exchange for a vote related to the creation of a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The deal was announced by Majority...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Sen. Murkowski: McConnell is putting politics above Jan. 6 commission

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told reporters on Thursday that she believes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is blocking legislation that would form a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot for "short-term political gain," according to HuffPost. Why it matters: Murkowski, who faces re-election next year,...