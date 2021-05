• On Monday we met Alfred Bauman of Comptche, who was stopping in Mendocino for a few days. He informed us that he had taken a contract in Walker Valley to peel and deliver at Ukiah during the coming season 450 cords of tan bark. He also informed us that parties getting out bark in the neighborhood of Comptche and the Halfway House would hereafter ship their bark from Mendocino, as it is much better hauling to this point than to Ukiah, and that the freight would be cheaper by water than by rail. This will be good news to our merchants, as it will open up a number of new supply camps.