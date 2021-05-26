The Duchess of Cambridge dazzles in an £849 tartan coat from her new favourite British brand
The Duchess of Cambridge has pulled out all the stops for her Scottish ‘tourdrobe’ this week, debuting a series of carefully considered new wardrobe additions which not only pay tribute to the country she’s visiting but should be staples for years to come, from a ‘Saltire blue’ pleated skirt worn on Monday to a pink jumper from Campbell’s of Beauly worn for land yachting on the beach on Wednesday morning.www.telegraph.co.uk