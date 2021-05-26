newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzles in an £849 tartan coat from her new favourite British brand

By Bethan Holt,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cambridge has pulled out all the stops for her Scottish ‘tourdrobe’ this week, debuting a series of carefully considered new wardrobe additions which not only pay tribute to the country she’s visiting but should be staples for years to come, from a ‘Saltire blue’ pleated skirt worn on Monday to a pink jumper from Campbell’s of Beauly worn for land yachting on the beach on Wednesday morning.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Cambridge#The Duchess#Kate Style#Trench Coat#Disney Style#Diamond Earrings#Scottish#Campbell#Cruella#Nhs#Maters#Marlborough#Instagram#Telegraph#British Wool#British Label Joseph#Silk Shirts#Green Velvet Heels#Pink#Glamour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Scotland
News Break
Disney
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Duchess of Cambridge is a spice girl, says Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge joked that the Duchess of Cambridge “likes a bit of spice” as they attended an event in Edinburgh to help prepare food for vulnerable families. The pair are currently on a royal tour to Scotland and paid a visit to Sikh Sanjog, which was established in 1989 to support women from the Sikh community integrate into wider Scottish society, and provided curry meals twice a week to the disadvantaged during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

The ultimate guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brands, from M&S to Veja

Ever since she joined the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge’s style choices have been eagerly charted by fashion fans.Rarely missing a beat when it comes to her looks, Kate consistently sports timeless ensembles for public outings and video calls, earning her a reputation as a trendsetter.But, are her wardrobe choices attainable for the rest of us?As a royal, it’s only natural that she’s often dressed in big names, with the likes of Erdem, Emilia Wickstead and Alexander McQueen among her all-time favourites, but that doesn’t stop the duchess from snapping up pieces from the high street too.The queen of...
Celebritiesromper.com

Kate Middleton Wore Matching Pink Dresses With A Little Royal Fan

Last August, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to a 5-year-old girl named Mila on the phone. Mila Sneddon was one of the subjects of the Hold Still campaign Kate Middleton had championed alongside the National Portrait Gallery, which aimed to record the experiences of people across the United Kingdom during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. Mila was unable to see most of her family during the lockdown as she was going through chemotherapy to battle Leukemia and was immunocompromised, and her dad Scott visited her every day through a window.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a date night at a local restaurant in the town where they first met at university. Prince William and his wife Catherine – who was previously known as Kate Middleton – returned to the Scottish town of St. Andrews this week, where they first met two decades ago when they both attended the University of St. Andrews, and marked the special occasion by visiting a restaurant called Frogans for a romantic date night.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The Heartwarming Story Behind The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Pink Dress

When it comes to fashion, the Duchess of Cambridge keeps her choices intentional. Though she never strays too far from the classic looks that she loves, Kate will often mark an occasion with an appropriate, special clothing choice. On last year’s royal tour of Ireland, she packed an all-green wardrobe; when it’s time for Wimbledon, the Duchess opts for her best tennis whites. In Edinburgh on the royal tour of Scotland, she took the idea of aligning style and situation a step further thanks to a special fan, five-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon. After a video chat where Mila revealed that pink was her favourite colour, Kate arrived to greet her in Me +Em’s pastel shirtdress.
Designers & CollectionsTODAY.com

Kate Middleton's go-to sneakers are perfect for summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. No matter the season,...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

How to get the Duchess of Cambridge's look with easy outfit ideas

It's time to get some style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate never fails to look chic, whether she is dressing up for a smart engagement or stepping out in more casual attire. To recreate Kate's style, it's all about investing in your capsule wardrobe. Think simple, elegant and...
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Remember Princess Diana's iconic USA Sweatshirt? You can now buy it

Ditching ballgowns for bicycle shorts and sweatshirts, Princess Diana's street style remains unrivalled. Taking off-duty dressing to a whole new level, the mum-of-two often made headlines on her trips to the Chelsea Harbour Club and Earl's Court Gym. One of her most iconic looks to date is the white USA sweatshirt that she wore in 1996 – and you can now buy it on Etsy.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Duchess of Cambridge gets her first Covid vaccine jab

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, following in the footsteps of her husband who was jabbed earlier this month. A photo of Kate being injected on Friday was posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. In an accompanying message the...