Connecting Samoan heritage to the Air Force core values

Joint Base Andrews, MD — Airman 1st Class Carlos León, a munitions systems technician with the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, is of mixed race heritage. Born and raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to a Peruvian father and a half Nicaraguan and half Samoan mother, he always felt connected to his Hispanic heritage. He speaks fluent Spanish and grew up around Latino culture. But there was always a part of him that wanted to learn more about his Pacific Islander roots.