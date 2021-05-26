Samoa's Supreme Court issues schedule for election petitions

Apia, SAMOA — The proposed schedule with respect to electoral matters, to 4 June 2021:. Wednesday 26 May 2021: A panel of three Justices will hear and determine three different applications concerning electoral petitions – these are – (1) applications to amend electoral petitions which have already been filed: (2) applications to strike out counter-petitions: (3) an application from the Office of the Electoral commissioner that petitions against him be struck out.