CROWDFUNDING REVIEW – In the hyper-connected world we live in, it is not an uncommon scenario for us to be working across multiple devices simultaneously, and doing that while on the go. That level of productivity often comes with compromises – you can focus on one device that is handy, but have to physically shift to the second (or third) device which is not front and center. The GliDOCK was designed to bring the multi-device scenario into focus. Does it accomplish that mission? Read on to find out…