Phoenix, AZ

Memorial Day closures for Phoenix

By Kristina Abbey
SignalsAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in the City of Phoenix. Here’s how city services are affected:. City of Phoenix offices will be closed Monday, May 31st, in observance...

www.signalsaz.com
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Proposed Phoenix City Budget Leaves 'Defund The Police' Advocates Disappointed

LAUREN GILGER: The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to take action on a new budget later this week. The largest chunk of the general fund — more than $786 million — is proposed for a department some say doesn’t deserve it. KJZZ’s Christina Estes joins me now to talk about calls to defund the police department. Good morning, Christina.
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

New development brings affordable housing to Maryvale

A new multifamily housing and senior living community development is set to bring more affordable housing options to Maryvale. Adopted by the Phoenix City Council on April 7, the project on a 27-acre lot at the northeast corner of 79th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard is being developed by Dominium Inc. The lot was previously vacant and underused, according to the city.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Avondale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix office transaction activity jumps 215%

Phoenix’s office transaction activity picked up the pace in March, after a slow February, when only 438,968 square feet changed hands. CommercialEdge data shows 1,383,345 square feet of office space traded across the metro for $152 million, a 215 percent uptick in square footage when compared to the previous month. The sale amount was 38.6 percent higher year-over-year, as 675,203 square feet of space sold for $106 million in March 2020.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Phoenix, Arizona

Sit, Stay, Heal. - On Location with Councilwoman Laura Pastor

​On this very special edition of On Location, Councilwoman Pastor is at Hunkapi Farms for the grand opening celebration of Sit. Stay. Heal., a dream project that the Councilwoman turned into a reality. This collaborative effort is the first of its kind in the nation and will focus on providing dogs a safe place to live while their owners transition from living on the streets to securing more permanent housing.