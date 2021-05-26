Sunday power outage affected only Ottoville area

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ OHC137-122000- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-210513T1500Z/ /OTTO1.1.ER.210510T2035Z.210511T2130Z.210512T1500Z.NO/ 951 PM EDT Tue May 11 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Blanchard River at Ottawa. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 23.7 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 23.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Lowland flooding occurs mainly in south Ottawa. Flood water also gets into low farmlands. Target Area: Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. Blanchard River at Ottawa affecting Putnam County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties.