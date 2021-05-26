Cancel
Ottoville, OH

Sunday power outage affected only Ottoville area

 13 days ago

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Residents of the Ottoville area were without electricity this past Sunday night and American Samoa Power Authority executive director Wallon Young told Samoa News on Monday afternoon that this was a “partial outage on Feeder-7 that affected the Ottoville area” only. The reason for the...

ODOT seeking public comment on projects

LIMA – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects in Defiance and Putnam counties:. DEFIANCE COUNTY. U.S. Route 24 and Westbound Baltimore Street Ramp (PID: 109144) –...
Village of Continental under water boil alert

CONTINENTAL — The Putnam County Sheriff's office has issued a release stating that until further notice the entire village of Continental is under a boil water advisory. Residents should not drink water without boiling it first or use bottled water. Bring water to a boil, let it boil for at...
Flood Warning issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ OHC137-122000- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-210513T1500Z/ /OTTO1.1.ER.210510T2035Z.210511T2130Z.210512T1500Z.NO/ 951 PM EDT Tue May 11 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Blanchard River at Ottawa. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 23.7 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 23.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Lowland flooding occurs mainly in south Ottawa. Flood water also gets into low farmlands. Target Area: Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. Blanchard River at Ottawa affecting Putnam County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties.
Flood Advisory issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 21:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Putnam The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Grant County in central Indiana Blackford County in east central Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Southeastern Huntington County in northeastern Indiana Wells County in northeastern Indiana Allen County in west central Ohio Southeastern Paulding County in west central Ohio Putnam County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring with water over the roads in some areas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lima, Marion, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Delphos, Portland, Hartford City, Gas City, Ottawa, Berne, Upland, Fort Shawnee, Fairmount, Dunkirk, Spencerville, Albany, Columbus Grove and Leipsic. Additional rainfall of around 0.5 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding.