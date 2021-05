Tuesday has brought some great deals, especially for PC gamers. Best Buy has excellent discounts on multiple Asus gaming laptops as well as a nice daily deal on a versatile Chromebook. We're also seeing some great game deals, including big discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Cadence of Hyrule. Prime Day isn't until June, but Amazon already has an early deal on the excellent Roku Ultra streaming device. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can grab Hori's Split Pad Pro for a nice price and pick up some Super Mario toys for less while they're at it. We've put together a list of the best deals we found today below. Don't forget to check back tomorrow for more deals.