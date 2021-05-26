Data for AI: ‘Leveraging easy-to-use ML, NLP & Interactive 3D Data Visualization to Uncover Key Insights’ with Ciro Donalek, CSO & Co-founder & Sagar Indurkhya, Head of NLP at Virtualitics
Featured Speakers: Ciro Donalek, Chief Scientific Officer & Co-founder at Virtualitics & Sagar Indurkhya, Head of Natural Language Processing at Virtualitics. Machine Learning (ML) models can derive powerful predictions and provide useful insights into large quantities of data but they are often seen as black boxes, leaving the users — especially non-technical users — in a difficult position of having to trust a model that they cannot understand and cannot explain to key stakeholders. Today we will show how Explainable AI, storytelling and Natural Language Processing (NLP) can make black box ML models more transparent, thereby enabling non-technical users to harness the power of ML to discover actionable insights from complex data faster than with traditional data analytics tools and communicate these insights to key stakeholders.www.geekwire.com