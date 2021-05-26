Data for AI: ‘Leveraging easy-to-use ML, NLP & Interactive 3D Data Visualization to Uncover Key Insights’ with Ciro Donalek, CSO & Co-founder & Sagar Indurkhya, Head of NLP at Virtualitics

Android malware detection is a significat problem that affects billions of users using millions of Android applications (apps) in existing markets. This paper proposes PetaDroid, a framework for accurate Android malware detection and family clustering on top of static analyses. PetaDroid automatically adapts to Android malware and benign changes over time with resilience to common binary obfuscation techniques. The framework employs novel techniques elaborated on top of natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques to achieve accurate, adaptive, and resilient Android malware detection and family clustering. PetaDroid identifies malware using an ensemble of convolutional neural network (CNN) on proposed Inst2Vec features. The framework clusters the detected malware samples into malware family groups utilizing sample feature digests generated using deep neural auto-encoder. For change adaptation, PetaDroid leverages the detection confidence probability during deployment to automatically collect extension datasets and periodically use them to build new malware detection models. Besides, PetaDroid uses code-fragment randomization during the training to enhance the resiliency to common obfuscation techniques. We extensively evaluated PetaDroid on multiple reference datasets. PetaDroid achieved a high detection rate (98-99% f1-score) under different evaluation settings with high homogeneity in the produced clusters (96%). We conducted a thorough quantitative comparison with state-of-the-art solutions MaMaDroid, DroidAPIMiner, MalDozer, in which PetaDroid outperforms them under all the evaluation settings.