newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks are closing higher Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results. The S&P 500′s gain was kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.

www.timesdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Growth Stocks#U S Investors#Financial Markets#U S Markets#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#Sporting Goods#Associated Press#Healthcare Company Stocks#Corporate Earnings#Solid Gains#S P 500#Solid Earnings#Inflation#Consumer Spending#First Quarter Sales#Company#Gain#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.57%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment climbed...
StocksShareCast

US close: Wall Street weaker despite solid retail results

Wall Street stocks closed weaker on Tuesday, even after some solid earnings from big-box retailers including Walmart, Home Depot and Macy's. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.78% at 34,060.66, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85% to 4,127.83 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.56% to 13,303.64.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

HK stocks end higher as techs track Wall Street bounce

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed firmer on Monday, as tech and materials firms tracked Wall Street strength, while investors appeared to show scant reaction to China’s lacklustre economic data. ** The Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, to 28,194.09, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0%, to...
StocksFXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: Nasdaq leads the week’s first positive day

US equities snap three-day skid led by technology shares. Jobless Claims back the rally, Nasdaq has the scope to snap five-week downtrend. Receding fears in Gaza, downbeat Treasury yields add to the risk-on mood. Thursday turns out to be a good day for Wall Street as the bulls returned after...
StocksNECN

Asia-Pacific Shares Edge Higher Following Overnight Wall Street Bounce

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday morning following an overnight bounce on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.56% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.22%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.55%. Meanwhile in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 nudged 0.1% higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street closes lower after Fed minutes, crypto fall

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Wednesday after minutes from an April Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the central bank’s goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering its bond buying program. "There continues to be a view and a perspective...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Investors on Wall Street Just Bought These Top Tech Stocks

It's 13F season again, the time 45 days after quarter-end when top hedge funds must disclose their trades from the previous quarter. While investors should never just blindly follow top hedge funds into stocks, especially as these disclosures lag trades by as much as three months, these reports can provide insights into where Wall Street's top minds see opportunity.
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-day slump

Technology companies led broad gains for stocks Thursday on Wall Street, ending a three-day losing streak for major U.S. indexes. Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data that showed fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign that the economic recovery is underway. The Standard & Poor’s 500 gained...
StocksFXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: Another day in the red with eyes on FOMC minutes

US equities stay pressured amid downbeat data, fears of reflation and chip shortage. Technology shares couldn’t keep early-day bounce. US housing data dimmed upbeat earnings of Home Depot, Walmart. White House conveys good news for EVs, Japan joins US, China to push chipmaking. Wall Street benchmarks dropped for the second...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, stable U.S. rates

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Friday, as a strong finish on the Wall Street overnight prompted investors to bet on cheap growth stocks, while stable U.S. interest rates also underpinned sentiment. The Nikkei share average advanced 0.78% to close at 28,317.83, while the broader Topix...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares end higher on tech, Wall Street boost

* Tech stocks snap fourth weekly loss, up 6% for the week. * Treasury yields retreat, lifting U.S. tech stocks Australian energy stocks mark worst week since April 23 (Updates to close) May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Friday flitted in and out of negative territory, but turned positive...
Stocksdallassun.com

Wall Street edges higher, dollar too makes minor gains

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were little changed on Wednesday. The same applied in Europe where movements were limited on low volume. The U.S. dollar meantime perked up with across-the-board gains. At the close on Wednesday, the Dow Jones index was ahead 10.59 points or...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street inches higher as weekly jobless claims dip

(Reuters) -Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday, helped by gains in industrial and financial shares, after data showing fewer-than-expected weekly jobless claims bolstered hopes of a speedy U.S. recovery. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the lowest...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses as investors eye inflation clues

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Lordstown slumps after halving truck production target (Updates to market close) May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, and each of Wall Street’s main...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dow set for higher open as jobless claims dip

The Dow was set to open slightly higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the Labor Department's report showed. A separate report confirmed that the U.S. economy accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly four decades in the first quarter. read more.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks Push Higher, Shrugging Off Recent Volatility

Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode Monday, shrugging off recent bouts of volatility and embracing hopes for brighter days as the pandemic ebbs. High inflation readings, chaos in the cryptocurrency markets and supply chain challenges as major economies reopen have stymied equities in recent weeks, but concerns about their effects on business took a back seat as this week's trading got underway.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow (.DJI) and S&P (.SPX) indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...