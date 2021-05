According to a new announcement from Deadline, Russell Crowe has his next film lined up in thriller Poker Face that will be directed by Gary Fleder (A Midsummer’s Nightmare) and will be written by Stephen M. Coates (John Doe: Vigilante). The story follows Jake (Crowe), a tech billionaire who invites his childhood friends to his Miami estate for a high-stakes poker game. Those friends have a love-hate rivalry with the host, a master player/planner who has devised an intricate strategy to bring some justice to all of them. However, Jake is forced to reconsider his plan after his Miami mansion is invaded by a sinister home intruder whose former occupations all resulted in murder and arson.