Disneyland Announces When Guests From Outside California Can Visit

Disneyland has finally announced when guests from outside of California can return to the park. June 15th is the big day and people have been chomping at the bit to get their vacations rolling again. June 4th will see the Avengers Campus open at Disney’s California Adventure. So, you can bet a ton of guests will be crowding in to see the brand-new attractions. For people looking for somewhere to stay as well the Disney Paradise Pier Hotel opens the same day, and the official Disneyland Hotel welcomes guests back on July 2nd. So, things are creeping back to full capacity down in Anaheim. Disney wrote about the big day on their Parks Blog. The responses to this information in the tweet announcing the change are pretty excited. There were a lot of fans crushed that they would be able to attend day one of the reopening.