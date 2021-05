San Antonio offers plenty of thrills for adrenaline junkies. Follow this handy guide to get your thrill on. iFLY Indoor Skydiving provides the thrill and experience of skydiving without having to jump out of an airplane. The state-of-the-art center allows kids and adults of all ages step into a large wind tunnel and experience what it's like to fly. Those looking for a more challenging session can try high flight, where customers have higher and faster flights. Prices range from $64.99 to $349.99. The address is 15915 Interstate 10, San Antonio.