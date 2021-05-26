newsbreak-logo
Xbox Live Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

By Anthony Nash
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Live Games With Gold June 2021 free games have been revealed. Players can get ready to grab four free games this month, including a classic fighting game entry. For players looking to jump into some brand new games, June’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S titles are for you, as The King’s Bird and Shadows: Awakening will drop down to free throughout the month. As for the classic lineup of games via Backwards Compatability, June will see NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us become available for players to download for free.

