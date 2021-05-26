Xbox Live Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

Come take a look at the whole first act of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, as well as exciting game pass and pc/console cross-play news for day one!. Lots of D&D Dark Alliance news is afoot these days, with new reveals that highlight the whole first 40ish minutes of gameplay, showing you how Drizzt and his companions will embark on their epic quest to recover fragments of an artifact before a “dark alliance” of evil monsters can get their hands on it and get up to no good. But more than that, you’ll also get to see what the gameplay is actually like. We’ve already gotten a look at some of the core abilities, but this is a much closer to finalized version of what we can expect.