Data for AI: ‘AI in Finance: Impact, Applications & Adoption’ with Sravan Kasarla, CDO of Thrivent
This month’s featured presenter is Sravan Kasarla, Chief Data Officer at Thrivent. For many years companies in the financial services industry have been at the forefront of using technology to help with many operations and processes. In this interactive presentation Sravan Kasarla, Chief Data Officer (CDO) of Thrivent Financial will discuss how AI is currently being applied in financial services, where the financial services industry rates in their adoption of AI compared to other industries, as well as how can companies create a responsive business especially from an AI perspective.www.geekwire.com