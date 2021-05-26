Kelly Clarkson's talk show to take over slot held by Ellen DeGeneres

Although The Ellen DeGeneres Show won’t be coming to an end until 2022, an NBC executive has already named a possible replacement for the longtime host. On Wednesday, it was announced that the longtime talk show would end after Season 19 comes to a close next year. The show is currently airing Season 18, but many wondered how long the show would last following allegations of a toxic workplace environment stemming from last year. Further rumors have already popped up about who could possibly take over the job in another similar daytime talk show.