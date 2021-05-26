newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Where Will Julio Jones Play in 2021? – Beckett Pricing Insider

beckett.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of the Beckett Pricing Insider is brought to you by GTS Distribution. Watch Go GTS Live – The Hobby’s Web Show, every Thursday at 9 PM EST. Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones has reportedly requested a trade. There are only a few teams that would be able take on his sizeable salary. From a hobby perspective, some of those that could afford him, like San Francisco and New England, it might not be a bad thing as they’re more popular than the Falcons.

www.beckett.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Star#New England#Gts Distribution#The Hobby S Web Show#Autograph Redemptions#San Francisco#Gts Live#Postseason Potential#Scenery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Report: Peter King says “60-40 Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day”

Peter King of NBC Sports is one of the most plugged-in national reports the NFL media has. When he speaks, people tend to listen. He has been harping on the sense he gets from the Falcons about trading away Julio Jones, and in his latest Football Morning in America column, King said, “I’d call it 60-40 that Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day.”
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Julio Jones says ‘I’m out of there’ when asked about playing for Atlanta Falcons in 2021 [Video]

Well, if you thought that Julio Jones would end up sticking with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2021 season, you may want to think again. On Monday, Shannon Sharpe from “Undisputed” actually got Jones on the phone during a live airing of the show and Jones said, “I’m out of there,” when asked if wanted to play for the Falcons during the upcoming season.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons aren’t going to pay Julio Jones & Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that...
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans rumors: Fans should avoid those Julio Jones discussions

Julio Jones #11, Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Sometimes, it feels like NFL fans, including the ones that cheer for the Tennessee Titans, at times treat NFL players like they’re nothing more than points on their Fantasy team or an overall rating in their Madden Ultimate Team leagues. By now, you’ve probably watched a lot of football to understand that life is much more complicated than that.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Bucky Brooks calls for Julio Jones to remain with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are facing a major conundrum regarding NFL superstar Julio Jones. The organization is in a tight financial space with the NFL salary cap and new general manager Terry Fontenot is looking to navigate it. The Falcons need to clear cap space to sign their 2021 rookie class....
NFLYardbarker

Arthur Smith discusses a potential Julio Jones trade on The Rich Eisen Show

However, the Falcons do have to get under the cap somehow . I think the move that makes the most sense is extending Grady Jarrett and possibly even Matt Ryan. I prefer to wait until seeing how Ryan plays under Arthur Smith, but extending Jarrett is a no-brainer. He’s easily the best defensive player on the Falcons, and hopefully, he wants to be one of the building blocks of a new-look defense for years to come. One thing’s for sure, something has to give, and as a fan, I sure hope it isn’t trading away my favorite player.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Dianna Russini says Julio Jones trade talks are still going on

The Atlanta Falcons were surprisingly brought into trade conversations with one of their stars recently, when reports surfaced that the team was possibly considering shipping star wide receiver Julio Jones to a new team. On Get Up! on Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on the possible trade, saying that there are still conversations about trading Jones being had.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders HC Jon Gruden Pursuing Julio Jones Wouldn’t Be Surprising

We know Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden loves his veteran quarterbacks, he also has a penchant for going after players he’s coveted in the past. Now one of them is available. Gruden has been quoted as seeking his “alpha” veteran players to lead his younger position players in...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Julio Jones to the Vikings??? Don’t hold your breath…

Among the pantheon of crazier Internet rumors their lies a “Mount Rushmore” or sorts. Honored on this digital monument will forever be the lasting images of Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, the Nigerian Prince who left you his inheritance, a dead Big Foot in a cooler and then the fourth space is left open. It’s void is intentional as it represents the wild flavor of the day type of hoaxes and rumors that get thrown out on a regular basis.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Should the 49ers Trade for Julio Jones?

The 49ers could use another receiver outside of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Rather than waiting on Jalen Hurd or another player to step up, how about adding star wideout Julio Jones?. The Falcons have been known to want to get their salary cap back to a respectable level, which...