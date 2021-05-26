Where Will Julio Jones Play in 2021? – Beckett Pricing Insider
This edition of the Beckett Pricing Insider is brought to you by GTS Distribution. Watch Go GTS Live – The Hobby’s Web Show, every Thursday at 9 PM EST. Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones has reportedly requested a trade. There are only a few teams that would be able take on his sizeable salary. From a hobby perspective, some of those that could afford him, like San Francisco and New England, it might not be a bad thing as they’re more popular than the Falcons.www.beckett.com