Michigan's Hunter Dickinson To Explore NBA Draft

By Christopher Breiler
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0MUB_0aCMvqCE00

In an announcement posted to twitter on Wednesday, Michigan Basketball's Hunter Dickinson announced that he would explore the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

"Last year was so incredible in every way," his statement read. "Throughout all of the ups and downs, we were united and had an unbelievable season - winning the Big Ten and a run to the NCAA Elite Eight. Those are memories that will last a lifetime."

"I wouldn't have wanted to spend it anywhere else or with anyone else. I am so appreciative to be a part of such an amazing program. I'm grateful to my coaches, my teammates, the fans and the entire Michigan community.

With the support of my family and coaching staff, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the NBA draft and signing with an NCAA certified agent in order to retain my eligibility. It has always been my dream to play in the NBA so it is important for me to gather information before making this decision.

I look forward to getting feedback and I am excited for the next steps of this process.

I promise to work hard so I'm ready for whatever the future holds.

As always...Go Blue!"

Not only did Hunter Dickinson lead the Wolverines in scoring (14.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.4 rpg), he was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten regular season championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight. The 7-footer quickly became a dominant force within the Big Ten, making life extremely difficult for big men throughout the conference during the 2020-21 season.

Here is just a taste of Dickinson's freshman year accolades:

  • Associated Press All-America, second team (2021)
  • NABC All-America, second team (2021)
  • Sporting News All-America, second team (2021)
  • USA Today All America, second team (2021)
  • USBWA All-America, second team (2021)
  • Big Ten Freshman of the Year (Coaches & Media, 2021)
  • All-Big Ten, first team (Media) & second team (Coaches) (2021)
  • Big Ten All-Freshman Team (Coaches, 2021)
  • Big Ten Freshman of the Week (7x; Dec. 7, 14 & 28, Jan. 4 & 11, Feb. 15, 22)
  • Ties U-M record for most honors in a single season (Trey Burke, 7 in 2011-12)
  • Associated Press, Big Ten Newcomer of the Year (2021)
  • Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America Team (2021)
  • Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (2021)
  • NABC All-District 7, second team (2021)
  • USBWA All-District V Team (2021)
  • Semifinalist: Naismith Trophy, National Player of the Year (2021)
  • Semifinalist: Wooden Award, National Player of the Year (2021)
  • Finalist: USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman Player of the Year (2021)
  • Finalist: Kyle Macy Award for National Freshmen of the Year (2021)
  • Semifinalist: Basketball Hall of Fame, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for Top Center (2021)
