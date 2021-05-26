Clutch hitting focus for Gamecock offense before NCAA tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sophomore Ayana Akli is set to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Singles Championships to begin on Sunday, May 23. No. 46 Akli will face No. 36 Fiona Crawley of North Carolina in the first round at 4:00 PM. Akli finished the regular season for the Terps 14-3 at the No. 1 spot, defeating multiple ranked opponents along the way. She was named the Big Ten Athlete of the Week (02/23/21) for the second time in her career, and selected to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second consecutive year. Akli has been ranked as high as No. 30 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), and No. 76 alongside doubles partner Eva Alexandrova. The Terp was also an integral part of Maryland's upset win against fifth-seeded Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament.