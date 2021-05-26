Clutch hitting focus for Gamecock offense before NCAA tournament
If there was a microcosm of the Gamecocks’ offensive struggles the back half of the 2021 season, it came in the second inning Tuesday in the SEC tournament. Josiah Sightler leadoff the inning in a scoreless game, ripping a double to left field and winding up on third with one out thanks to a groundout. Sightler would have scored on almost any ball put in play, but the next batter struck out and a pop up ended the inning with no runs.southcarolina.rivals.com