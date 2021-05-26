Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in a televised golf match in Montana
HELENA, MONT. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau and NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. EDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.www.sun-sentinel.com