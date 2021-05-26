newsbreak-logo
NFL

Aaron Rogers, Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to Face Off in Golf Event

By Jake Curtis
Posted by 
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbACD_0aCMvOvE00

Former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers, whose standoff with the Green Bay Packers is producing news almost daily, was newsworthy for a different reason on Wednesday, when it was announced that he will be part of a televised golf event that will also include quarterback rival Tom Brady as well as PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Mickelson, who won his sixth major title Sunday to became the oldest major champion at age 50, will be paired with Brady against the team of DeChambeau and Rodgers for a July 6 match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, that will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time).

The 37-year-old Rodgers presumably will be happy to be called a young buck.

The latter comment by the 43-year-old Brady that Rodgers "isn't going for it" refers to the Packers’ decision to kick a field goal rather than go for the touchdown on a fourth-and-goal play late in the NFC championship game loss to Brady’s Buccaneers. Rodgers never publicly criticized the decision, but it was clear he thought Green Bay should have gone for a touchdown in that situation.

Rodgers is not participating in the Packers’ OTAs this week as he continues to say he no longer wants to play for the Packers. Meanwhile, the Packers continue to say they will not trade Rodgers, who won his third NFL MVP award in 2020.

Brady is not participating in Tampa Bay's OTAs either, although he is holding passing sessions nearby.

The possibility of Rodgers playing for another team has led to comparisons to Brady's move from the Patriots to Tampa Bay, which won the Super Bowl with Brady as its quarterback. But the situations were different.

Brady also used twitter to poke fun at apparent feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka as well as Packers' decision to kick a field goal in the NFC championship game.

Koepka responded:

Here is that leaked video:

It's noteworthy that Rodgers did not post anything about the golf event on his Twitter site. Already everything he says and every move he makes are being analyzed for what they mean regarding his situation with the Packers.

The TNT golf event is being called Capital One's The Match and follows others that Mickelson has been involved in, including one last year in which he and Brady lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

The format will be modified alternate shot, meaning they likely will have each player hit a drive, pick the best one and alternate until the hole is completed.

There will be a charitable aspect to the event.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

