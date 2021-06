LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Maura Fiamoncini and Ashlyn Ramos are each scheduled to compete on Thursday at the NCAA East Preliminary hosted by the University of North Florida at Hodges Stadium. The top 12 finishers from each event will move on to the NCAA Outdoor Championships held at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field from June 9-12. Fiamoncini, the Patriot League Champion in the javelin for the third straight year, has already qualified for the Olympic Trials by way of her Patriot League Meet Record throw of 180-9. The senior, who has only competed twice this season, managed to throw 174-0 or better in each of her throws this season, and the native of Mount Carmel, Pa. will look to improve upon her runner-up showing at the 2019 East Preliminary also at North Florida where she recorded a mark of 176-10.