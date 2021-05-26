newsbreak-logo
Tom Brady Roasts Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
Everyone knows about Tom Brady's competitiveness. It's what Michigan fans love about him, it's what his opponents hate but respect about him and it's what keeps him going in the NFL at 43 years old. Brady is so competitive that he can't help taking shots at peers and stars of other sports as evidenced by his latest Instagram post.

Brady's caption reads, "Two champions vs a scientist and a Jeopardy host."

What a savage.

Obviously Brady is just poking fun at Aaron Rodgers, who moonlighted as a guest host on Jeopardy, and Bryson DeChambeau, whose nickname is "mad scientist" because of his calculated approach to everything on the golf course, but it's funny as hell and certainly rooted in truth on some level. Brady obviously respects Rodgers, and knows that DeChambeau is a powerhouse on the golf course, but he definitely wants to beat them both with the help of Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson and Brady will battle DeChambeau and Rodgers in "The Match" on July 6 at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. The competition will be real, as will the prize money, but there will be substantial charity angle that includes Feeding America and other charities as well.

